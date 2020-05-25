Woman Turns Torturer, Ties Up Daughter Brands Her With Iron Rod In Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A mother has allegedly tortured her own daughter in the most unimaginable and inhuman manner in Cuttack. The incident has been reported from Kathajodi Vihar area of Cuttack district.

According to sources, the mother had tied up her daughter and burnt her. Markatnagar police station was informed of this grievous offence and has rescued the minor girl.

It is noteworthy that, on May 21 another incident of child torture had been reported from CDA area of Cuttack. The only difference however was that in the other case, a step-mother was allegedly torturing her 7-year-old step son.

You might also like
State

Jilted lover attacks girl in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

State

Rape Victim Who Accused Cop Stabbed In Bhubaneswar, Changes Statement Post Attack

State

Highest Spike Of 103 COVID19 Cases In A Single Day In Odisha, Check Details

State

People make beeline for offline liquor salesin Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.