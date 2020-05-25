Cuttack: A mother has allegedly tortured her own daughter in the most unimaginable and inhuman manner in Cuttack. The incident has been reported from Kathajodi Vihar area of Cuttack district.

According to sources, the mother had tied up her daughter and burnt her. Markatnagar police station was informed of this grievous offence and has rescued the minor girl.

It is noteworthy that, on May 21 another incident of child torture had been reported from CDA area of Cuttack. The only difference however was that in the other case, a step-mother was allegedly torturing her 7-year-old step son.