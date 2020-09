Coimbatore: A woman in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore has become a savior for dogs amid the Covid crisis. She has taken up the responsibility to feed a large number of stray dogs.

She feeds at least 50 dogs twice a day in Coimbatore.

The lady cooks food for dogs herself and serves them in separate plates. She has been doing this work since the past 6 years.

She is almost like a loving and caring mother for these stray dogs.