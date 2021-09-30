Woman, toddler son charred to death in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur dist over family dispute

Jagatsinghpur: A woman and her one and half year old toddler son were reportedly charred to death in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur on Thursday. The woman allegedly poured kerosene on her body and set herself on fire in an attempt of self-immolation which reportedly resulted in death of the two. Police have detained three persons in this connection.

The incident took place in Tentoi village under Naugan police limits of Jagatsinghpur district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Lipi Sethi, wife of Tapan Sethi, resident of Tentoi village.

According to sources, family dispute claimed lives of the two. At 12 noon today Lipi and her husband were working in the backyard of their house. Later, Lipi went inside the house when she saw that her elder sister-in-law (jaa) had hold Lipi’s son Ganesh on her lap and was petting him.

Enraged after seeing the scene, a verbal spat erupted between the two women and Lipi allegedly poured kerosene on herself and the son and set fire. Accordingly, both the mother and son sustained grievous born injury.

Soon, they were rushed to the nearby hospital. However, the doctor who attended, declared Lipi Sethi dead while her son was shifted to Cuttack in a critical condition, but there the toddler succumbed to the injury.

After being alerted, Naugan police rushed to the spot and initiated investigations. The police have detained the woman’s husband Tapan Sethi, her mother-in-law Chapala Sethi and her elder brother-in-law in this connection. We are yet to get reaction of Police about the fact that under which circumstance the woman set herself on fire.

