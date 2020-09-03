woman beaten up odisha
Representational Image (ToI)

Woman Tied To A Tree And Beaten In Odisha’s Bhadrak, 6 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: A woman was allegedly tied up to a tree and thrashed in Baralapokhari village in Bhadrak district over a land dispute recently. The town police today arrested six persons for the incident.

The matter came to the forefront after a written complaint was filed by the woman’s husband in this regard.

Reports say, few women attacked the wife of Rabindra Dalei due to an alleged land dispute with the neighbours. They rushed to his places and dragged his wife, tied her to a tree and beat her black and blue.

As the victim screeched in pain a few local residents reached the spot and rescued her and rushed her to Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH)

