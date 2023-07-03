Woman throws 3 children and later jumps into well in Ganjam dist

Ganjam: A woman threw her three children including two girls and a boy and later jumps into a well in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The incident has come to fore from Laluguda village under Sheragada block of the district.

According to sources, the woman had a family dispute before taking such extreme step. In the fit of rage after the dispute, she threw her three children into the well and later she also jumped into it. The locals fished out the woman and her elder daughter alive. However, the younger daughter and son died due to drowning.

On being informed, the fire service personnel and police reached the spot and fished out the bodies of the two kids. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to case are awaited.