Woman threatens husband from jail in Bhadrak, audio goes viral, watch

Bhadrak: In an unusual incident, a woman was recently heard threatening her husband on phone while she has been lodged in the jail in Bhadrak district of Odisha. The audio clip of this conversation has gone viral on social media.

The accused woman has been identified as Kamali Mahana.

As per reports, Kamali was living with her husband and in-laws in Bhabanibindha village in Bentana panchayat under Sabaranga Police Station limits in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

Reportedly, on last July 14, 2023 a family dispute arose between the wife and husband. Being agitated with this the woman allegedly poured hot oil on her husband in an attempt to kill him. This incident took place at about 10.20 pm on that day. Being critically injured the husband shouted for help. Accordingly, the other family members rushed to the spot and found that the man was critically injured while hot oil had been poured all over his body.

The family members rushed him to the district Head quarter hospital in Bhadrak. However, as his health condition deteriorated, he was then shifted to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack.

Later, the family members lodged complaint in this matter at Sabaranga Police Station. Police swung into action and after investigation arrested the woman. She was then forwarded to the Court and these days she has been lodged in the Bhadrak district Jail as an Under Trial Prisoner (UTP).

However, recently she was heard threatening her husband over phone. She was heard saying that she knows it well whom the husband’s side is taking to Court for witness. Once she comes out of jail, she would take action to teach them a lesson. The audio has gone viral.

The injured man received treatment for some days at SCB Medical. Then, he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. However, due to lack of money he had to quit the hospital and since then is under treatment at home. His old father and family members have taken charge of his treatment and bringing up his 10 year old son.

The jail authorities reportedly said that the inmates are given four minutes in a day when they can talk to their family members. The woman had threatened her ailing husband during this four minute time.

Watch the video here: