Woman thrashes father-in-law to death in Kendrapara dist of Odisha !

By WCE 5
Rajnagar murder

Rajnagar: In an unusual incident a woman allegedly thrashed her 65  year old father in law to death on Tuesday. The incident took place in Righagad village under Rajnagar police limits in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Srinivas Dehuria.

As per reports, a 65 year old man named Srinivas Dehuria was killed due to past enmity. His daughter has lodged a complaint with Rajnagar Police claiming that her father was thrashed to death by his daughter in law (bahu).

Rajnagar Police has detained one person in this connection and investigation of the matter is underway.

