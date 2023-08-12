Woman thrashes, drags mother in law on road in Odisha’s Kendrapara dist, watch viral video

Kendrapara: A woman has recently been seen in a video thrashing and dragging her old widow mother-in-law mercilessly on the middle of the road on broad day light. The incident reportedly took place in a place under the Alapua panchayat in Pattamundai Block of Kendrapara district in Odisha recently.

Someone recorded the video and uploaded to social media that has gone viral now.

The woman seen thrashing her old mother in law has been identified as Jayanti Das. She reportedly works as a VRP. The victim, the old lady who has been seen getting thrashed by her daughter in law is Urmila Das.

As we can see in the video the accused woman is thrashing the old widow woman such mercilessly that the old woman is falling on the road. However, despite of that the woman is continuing thrashing the widow. She is even beating her up with footwear. Also, she is calling her son to join her to thrash his grandmother. And the accused lady is delivering lewd comments while thrashing the old lady. Though the old lady is pleading her to leave, the accused woman is just continuing to thrash.

Watch the video here: