Bhubaneswar: A woman thief has been caught red-handed by locals and residents of IRC Village area in Bhubaneswar while she was stealing a mobile phone from a house on Thursday afternoon.

The rented house N-4/292 belongs to Harihar Sahoo. She was caught while stealing the mobile from inside their house. According to reports, the woman was caught stealing a mobile phone by breaking into this house at IRC Village area.

The residents of the area caught the woman and handed her over to the local Police. They are questioning her. The identity of the woman is yet to be known.

Further details are awaited.

It is noteworthy that, an elderly woman was stabbed and looted in IRC Village area on July 26. The woman later succumbed to her injuries on August 1 at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.