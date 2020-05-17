Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident in the capital city of Bhubaneswar, a woman was allegedly stripped naked and pictures of this act were clicked. Sources say that the reason behind this act is said to be non payment of monthly fees (Bati) to goons.

The husband of the woman has filed a case against 5 persons in the local police station. The police has started an inquiry against these grave allegations.

According to the complaint filed at the local PS, the husband is a businessman. A few goons had asked for their monthly payment (bati) to which the husband had refused.

Later that night, these anti-socials had forcibly entered into their house. As the wife protested and opposed them, they stripped her naked and clacked pictures of her.

They also threatened to circulate the pictures on social media if the amount was not paid. The police has started searching for the five people who were involved in this incident.