Woman stoned to death by brother-in-law in Odisha’s Gajapati dist

Mohana: In a shocking incident a woman was stoned to death in Odisha today. A man stoned his sister in law to death in Gajapati district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Chanchadasahi village under R Udayagiri Police limits in the district.

The accused has been identified as Sushanta Paika while the deceased woman has been identified as 25 year old Anita/ Mamali Paika.

As per reports, Sushanta asked food to his mother, but due to reason unknown she allegedly scolded him for which the youth pushed her. At this moment, his sister in law intervened to save the lady. By this the youth got angry and took out a stone and hit the lady on her head. He stoned his sister-in-law (elder brother’s wife) repeatedly near their house. Soon, the neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the lady and took her to the hospital. However, the doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the scene.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot and started investigation. Further investigation is underway while Police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprit.

Further information awaited.

It is to be noted that in another incident today, as many as five people were killed while another three persons sustained critical injury as a truck and an Auto Rickshaw collided head-on in Rayagada district of Odisha. The accident took place at a distance of 4 km from Kereda in the Andhra-Odisha boarder.