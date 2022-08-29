Woman SI Suicide Case: G.Udayagari IIC Transferred

Raikia: IIC of G. Udayagiri has been transferred to Phulbani SP Office after family members of deceased SI Swagatika Behera sat on dharna in front of the police station.

The family members filed a complaint against the IIC for allegedly mentally torturing their daughter.

It is noteworthy that, DSP B. M. Haripal has been appointed to carry out the investigation in an unbiased way.

The SP said that an investigation of the case shall be conducted on all aspects. After getting assurance from the SP, the family members ended the dharna.

The family members further threatened that they would stage a protest again if a proper investigation is not carried out.