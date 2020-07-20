Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, a woman was severely tortured and fed pig excreta by a sorcerer in order to exorcise evil spirits from her body at MV-6 village under Tandapali panchayat of Malkangiri yesterday.

One Lipika Orao, wife of Santosh Orao, of the village fell sick a week ago. Her family members had sought the help of a sorcerer thinking that she has been possessed by some evil spirits.

The sorcerer while trying to exorcise evil spirits from her severely tortured her, branded with hot iron on her face before feeding pig excreta. However, after failing to get any result the sorcerer left the spot.

Later, Lipika’s family member informed about the matter to the local ASHA worker who took her to the hospital with the help of the family members.

Doctors who attended her at the District Headquarters Hospital informed that the woman’s condition is critical.

Despite efforts by the district administration to eradicate blind belief, cases of such witchcraft still continue to prevail in the rural areas as people blindly take the help of the sorcerer.