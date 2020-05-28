Woman severely injured in bear attack in Odisha
By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore : A 35-year-old woman was severely injured after she was attacked by a bear in Nilagiri area of Odisha’s Balasore district on Thursday.

Sushila Sankhua of Machhua village under Nilagiri police limits was had taken a flock of sheep and goats to a forest area for grazing when the bear attacked her. She fought the animal with a stick for nearly twenty minutes.

On hearing her screams, the locals raised an alarm and managed to rescue Sushila, as the bear ran towards bushy area.

Sushila, who was grievously injured in the attack, was immediately rushed to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Nilagiri. Her condition was stated to be stable, when the last reports came in.

