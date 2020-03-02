woman set to fire for dowry

Woman set ablaze for dowry in Cuttack, 2 including mother-in-law held

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 16

Cuttack: Police have arrested at least two persons including a woman who allegedly set her daughter-in-law demanding more dowry in Parbatipur village under Baseli Sahi Police Station in Cuttack district on Saturday.

The held accused have been identified as Nalini Nanda, a resident of Laxminaryan Nagar and her brother Ramachandra Baliarsingh of Khordha.

Related News

Buses Of Private Schools and College Seized For Traffic…

Huge sea fish weighing over 900 kg caught off Digha coast

+2 Exams Of CHSE Odisha To Start From Tomorrow

Man Killed, Wife Critical In Road Accident At Odisha’s…

As per the report, the victim identified as Jharana Nanda of Banki area of Cuttack had married to Manua Nanda of Parbatipur 8 years ago and the couple had two sons. However, Jharana’s mother-in-law was allegedly demanding more dowry from the former’s family and set her ablaze in the morning on Saturday following a dispute.

Jharana was admitted to SCB Medical post the incident and currently under treatment.

Police have forwarded the accused duo to court post their arrest.

 

You might also like
State

Buses Of Private Schools and College Seized For Traffic Violations In Bhubaneswar

State

Huge sea fish weighing over 900 kg caught off Digha coast

State

+2 Exams Of CHSE Odisha To Start From Tomorrow

State

Man Killed, Wife Critical In Road Accident At Odisha’s Nuapada

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.