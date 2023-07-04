Woman sells toddler for Rs 800 due to poverty in Mayurbhanj

A woman sold her eight-months-old toddler at Rs 800 in Mahulia village under Khunta police limits of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

State
By Deepa Sharma

Mayurbhanj: In a shocking incident, a woman sold her eight-months-old toddler at Rs 800 in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The incident has come to the fore from Mahulia village under Khunta police limits of the district.

The accused woman, identified as Karami Murmu, allegedly sold her toddler because of poverty and disappointment over birth of second girl child. She arranged a couple to buy the toddler.

According to sources, Karami’s husband reached home and asked Karami about the toddler. He was heartbroken and immediately filed a complaint about this connection at the Khunta police station.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested three persons in connection with the sale of the toddler. The arrested include Karami Murmu and the couple who bought the baby, identified as Phulmandi Marandi and Tudukud.  The mediator Mahi Murmu has also been arrested.

The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited

 

