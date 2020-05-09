Woman Sarpanch in Odisha exercises Collector's power, imposes shutdown to contain Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: In a first of its kind, a Sarpanch in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday exercised “Collector’s power” given by the State government and imposed 7-day long shutdown in the area as to contain COVID-19.

Santilata Nayak, Sarpanch of Manitara gram panchayat under Buguda block in Ganjam district, announced shutdown in nine villages of the panchayat from 11 AM to 7 AM till May 15.

The villages include Nugudu, Bhogada, Manitara, Tambiri, Makarapalli, Mangarajpur, Kandarai, Sapuapalli and Odingi.

Santilata said the decision to impose shutdown was taken after the locals were seen visiting the quarantine centre to meet their relatives who had recently returned from Surat in Gujarat.

Santilata Nayak, Sarpanch of Manitara grampanchayat under Buguda block in Ganjam district

She also said that residents can buy essential commodities including vegetables and grocery from 7 AM to 11 AM.

The Odisha government has Earlier empowered the Sarpanches with the the “collectors’ power” within their jurisdiction to carry out the registration and quarantine exercises. Odisha is the only state to make such provision.

To date, Ganjam is the worst hit district of COVID-19 in the State. As many 89 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and most of them were Surat returnees.

