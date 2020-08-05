Bhubaneswar: A woman was allegedly robbed of Rs 91, 000 at gunpoint by two unidentified miscreants in broad daylight at Baramunda over bridge under Khandagiri police limits here in Odisha on Wednesday.

According to reports, Manorama Biswal, an employee of a private bank, was on her way to Khandagiri on her scooty when the two scooty borne miscreants intercepted her at the over bridge.

The criminals threatened Biswal at gunpoint looted the cash from her. However, the firearm accidentally fell on the ground after locals tried to nab the miscreants.

A case has been filed at the Khandagiri police station, after which a manhunt has been launched to nab the criminals.

Earlier on July 26, two miscreants had stabbed a 70-year-old woman during robbery at IRC Village under Nayapalli police limits in the city. The miscreants had barged into her house and stabbed her multiple times before she could raise an alarm. The miscreants later decamped with valuables including gold ornaments. The victim Tulasi Dei later succumbed to her injuries on August 1.

In a similar incident on July 26, two criminals snatched a gold chain and other jewellery from a woman police officer, identified as DSP (Vigilance) Tanuja Mohanty , at gunpoint when she was standing in front of her residence in the city.