Woman professor of Sambalpur Univ brings mental harassment complaint against Asst professor

Sambalpur: Woman assistant professor of Sambalpur University has brought mental harassment allegations against assistant professor of Political Science department.

The accused assistant professor, identified as Rajat Kujur, working as assistant professor in the Political Science department of Sambalpur University.

On being informed about the incident, Vice Chancellor of the Sambalpur University has formed a 5-member team committe to probe the allegations raised by the female assistant professor and has also informed that necessary action will be taken after the report.

Earlier, Kujur was suspended less than 2 months on charges of breach of discipline.

The woman professor in her letter has raised serious allegations against Rajat Kujur, saying for the past seven years, he has been torturing her. She is working as a co-ordinator in the Political Science department.

Rajat Kujur in his complaint has labelled the woman professor has incompetent and has also raised a question to the authority on the decision of making her as a co-ordinator of the department.

The woman professor have also written that the department was running smoothly during his suspension period and the day he returned back , the ambience of the department is getting destroyed and becoming unsafe for the women to work in the department.