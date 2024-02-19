Woman police officer attacked during night patrolling in Odisha’s Jaleswar, 20 detained

Jaleswar: A woman police officer was attacked and thrashed by some locals during night patrolling in Jaleswar of Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident occurred in Udaypur village under Sahabajipur panchayat of Bhogarai block of the district.

According to sources, the lady police officer, identified as Champabati Soren, Inspector in-Charge of Talsari Marine police station, was on night patrolling, when she stopped some people who were gambling (playing jua) inside a store. Following this, the locals present there thrashed her inside the store and brutally bet her up. They also tore up the police official’s clothes.

The police van driver who was present at scene tried to stop the accused and save the lady police personnel. However, the locals thrashed him too. In order to save himself and IIC Champabati Soren, he immediately informed nearby police station.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and rescued the woman police officer. The cops have also detained 20 people in connection with case and have initiated a detailed probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports of the incident are awaited.

Earlier, two constables were critical injured after they were attacked by an accused inside the Chandipur police station. According to sources, the accused attacked the constables with a spade while trying to flee from the police station.

The injured constables were Siddheswar Sahu and Rajesh Behera. The grievously injured constable Siddheswar was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his health condition of deteriorated, while Rajesh received treatment in Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital in the district here.