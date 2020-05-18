Rourkela: A woman left behind her new-born baby here in Odisha when she was travelling from Jharkhand to Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, the pregnant woman, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh gave birth to a baby boy when she was on her way to her native place from Jharkhand along with her family. She abandoned the infant in Sana Nuagaon near Rourkela in Sundergarh district.

However, after the delivery, the woman reportedly left behind the baby on the roadside and moved towards Chhattisgarh with her family as per the locals who intimated the matter to Childline.

The Childline officials reached the village and admitted the baby to the Rourkela Hospital. After its health check-up the toddler is in custody of Childline.