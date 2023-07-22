Woman marries her brother-in-law in Presence of Husband in Sonepur

Sonepur: A woman got married to her brother-in-law in the presence of her husband in the Subalaya Police Station of Odisha’s Sonepur district. The incident has come to the fore from Sankirasira village of the district.

According to the sources, a woman, identified as Jhili Pradhan got married to Madhav Pradhan three years back. However, they could not remain compatible with each other. During this period, Jhili fell in love with Madhav’s cousin brother, identified as Parmeshwar. They first kept their relationship secret but later became fed up with the situation. Following this, the couple decided to elope from their respective homes and stay together.

As per their decision, they eloped from their homes. This drew concern in both families. Later, the family filed a complaint at Subalaya Police Station. Based on the complaint, the police rescued the couple and both Jhili and Parmeshwar were brought in for counseling. Despite the efforts to reconcile them, the duo remained steadfast in their decision to be together.

The families later decided to get them married as they remained steadfast in their decision to be together. With no formal ceremony, altar, or mandap, the marriage took place at the Subalaya Police Station premises.

The locals have given a mixed reaction to the incident.