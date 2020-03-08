Woman Maoist with Rs 4 lakh bounty surrenders in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In yet another blow to Red rebels, a woman hardcore Maoist surrendered before police in Malkangiri on Sunday.

The surrendered Maoist has been identified as Debe Sodi. She was having a bounty of Rs 4 lakh on her head.

Debe, who got disheartened in the CPI (Maoist) organisation and lost faith in its ideology laid down arms before Malkangiri Police this morning.

Debe will be provided financial assistance under the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of Government of Odisha post his return to the mainstream. She is also entitled to get vocational training under the existing government policy, the SP informed.