Woman Looted In Broad Daylight In Bhubaneswar, Details Here
Bhubaneswar: The crime rate in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha has been rising with each passing day, a woman has been looted in Bhubaneswar today.
According to reports, a woman has been looted near a bank located near Jharpada overbridge early in the morning today.
The woman was allegedly going to Unit-4 market to buy goods for her shop when two miscreants looted her.
The miscreants have looted Rs. 8000/- from the woman.
The miscreants had come on a Pulsar, they also looted the two-wheeler of the woman said reports.
The woman has filed a complaint in the Laxmisagar police station, a probe is underway.
Further details awaited.