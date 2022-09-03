loot in bhubaneswar
Woman Looted In Broad Daylight In Bhubaneswar, Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The crime rate in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha has been rising with each passing day, a woman has been looted in Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports, a woman has been looted near a bank located near Jharpada overbridge early in the morning today.

The woman was allegedly going to Unit-4 market to buy goods for her shop when two miscreants looted her.

The miscreants have looted Rs. 8000/- from the woman.

The miscreants had come on a Pulsar, they also looted the two-wheeler of the woman said reports.

The woman has filed a complaint in the Laxmisagar police station, a probe is underway.

Further details awaited.

 

 

