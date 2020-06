Bhubaneswar: A woman allegedly killed her neigbour’s minor boy in Patrapada area here in Odisha on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman, identified as Tanusri Parmanik of Rajiv Nagar area in Patrapada, also tried to kill herself after strangling the five-year-old boy.

On being informed, Khandagiri police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

(More details awaited)