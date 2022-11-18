Woman kills live-in partner, her hubby throws head & body of deceased at separate places

Balasore: In a shocking incident a youth was murdered and his head was thrown at a place, while the body was thrown at a different place. This bone-chilling incident took place in Odisha.

As per reports, Fakir Nayak and Sumitra Nayak were living in Itamati area of Nayagarh district in Odisha together after their marriage. The couple had two sons and a daughter. Few days back Fakir’s leg got fractured in a road accident. Accordingly, he was not in a position for a few days to move and needed much care.

To help in the treatment of Fakir, help of his cousin brother (son of his maternal uncle) was sought. Hence, his cousin brother Sridhara Dalbehera often went to their house to help the couple in the treatment process. In the meanwhile Sumitra and Sridhara fell in love with each other.

Soon, the relationship was known to the neighbours. Even Sumitra’s husband knew about it. Hence, argument started between the wife and husband. The situation turned worst and Sumitra decided to abandon her husband.

She eloped with Sridhar and also took one of their sons with her. They moved to Balasore and started to live in a house. Sridhara was working as a mason. He was engaged in the construction of a water tank.

Though everything was fine for some days, later the women missed her other offspring. She secretly started talking to them. Meanwhile she also talked to her husband Fakira, and again fell in his love. Accordingly, Fakir at times visited Sumitra-Sridhar’s house in Balasore to meet Sumitra and his son.

Sridhar did not like Fakir visiting his house frequently. Hence, tension started between Sumitra and her live-in partner Sridhar. According to Sumitra, Sridhar started to thrash Sumitra and her child at times. Even, he wanted to abandon Sumitra to marry another girl. This did not go well with Sumitra.

On November 5th, Sumitra allegedly axed Sridhar to death when he was asleep at home in the night. Accordingly, Sridhar died on the spot only. Sumitra then lived there along with her son without informing anybody or police about the crime. After two days, she informed the whole incident to her husband Fakira.

Fakir reached the spot on November 6th and chopped and separated the head from the dead body in a motive to destroy evidence. Later, he took the body and threw it at an abandoned place. He put the chopped head in a bag and went to Nayagarh in a bike. During his trip to Nayagarh, he threw the head at a place in Chhatabar area near Bhandaripokhari.

Later, Sumitra moved to a relative’s house in Jagatpur area of Cuttack while her husband went to Nayagarh. Both of them did not inform anything to anybody regarding the crime.

Six days after the incident, on November 12th, Police recovered a decomposed headless body. Accordingly, investigation was initiated to trace out the deceased and his head when the whole crime incident came to light. Police came to know about Sumitra from whom the whole incident was known.