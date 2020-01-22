Woman kills husband in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Woman kills husband in Odisha’s Malkangiri, arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: Police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband in Apanmala village under Balimela police limits in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

According to reports, the accused woman, identified as Chandrama Muduli, attacked her husband Antu muduli with a sharp weapon following a heated argument over a reason not known late last night.

Antu reportedly died on the spot.

On being informed, Balimela police reached the spot and arrested Chandrama in this connection.

The body of Antu was sent to a hospital for autopsy test and further investigation was on, police said.

Locals said, the couple had a 18-year-old son who recently migrated to other state in search of work.

