Berhampur: A woman has been arrested in Ganjam district of Odisha for allegedly killing her husband. Police arrested the 30-year-old woman on Friday from Olamba village in the district.

The deceased person has been identified as Panchanan Nayak (40).

As per reports, Panchanan was living along with his wife, Kuni and sister-in-law at his father-in-law’s house in Olamba village. A verbal spat started between the three which later turned worst and they indulged in physical assault. If reports are to be believed Panchanan was throttled to death by wife, Kuni, and sister-in-law, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suryamani Pradhan said.

As per police reports, Panchanan had attacked the two women with a sharp weapon and injured them. After he attacked them the two women throttled him to death in retaliation.

The two sisters were taken to the hospital for treatment, but the sister-in-law was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after her condition became critical. said the police official.

The deceased was a migrant worker. He had returned home a few months ago due to the COVID-19 induced lock down.