Woman kills husband in Odisha’s Balangir district

Balangir: In a shocking incident a woman allegedly killed her husband in this district of Odisha on Friday night. After committing the crime the woman fled from the scene. The incident took place in Mahipur village under Tusra Police limits.

The deceased man has been identified as Dibya Singh Bhoi and his wife, the accused woman has been identified as Yashoda.

As per reports, yesterday night the woman allegedly attacked her husband when he was sleeping. She then fled from the scene. Later, his family members brought him to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir. However, the doctors there declared him brought dead.

Although the reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, it has been suspected that family dispute is the reason behind it.

After getting information Police personnel from Tusra Police Station have launched a manhaunt at different places to nab the culprit. However, till the report was written, she was at large.

Further investigation of the case is underway.