Woman kills husband, chops off genital in Odisha’s Jajpur dist

Jajpur: In a shocking incident a woman allegedly killed her husband in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday night. She also allegedly chopped off the genital of her husband. The incident took place under Sukinda Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Champia.

As per reports, the woman allegedly murdered her husband yesterday night. She also chopped off his private part (external reproductive organ) and threw it on the spot before fleeing from the scene.

While Police investigation of the case is underway the mutilated body of the deceased has been recovered from near the Rengali canal in Mangalpur area under Sukinda Thana limits.

The dead body that had been thrown in the jungle near the canal had been first witnessed by the locals. They immediately informed about it to Police.

The family members of the deceased have lodged complaint claiming that his wife has killed Raju. Further investigation is underway while Police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprit.