Woman kills husband, chops off genital in Odisha’s Jajpur dist

By Himanshu 0
Woman chops off genital
Representational Image

Jajpur: In a shocking incident a woman allegedly killed her husband in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday night. She also allegedly chopped off the genital of her husband. The incident took place under Sukinda Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Champia.

As per reports, the woman allegedly murdered her husband yesterday night. She also chopped off his private part (external reproductive organ) and threw it on the spot before fleeing from the scene.

While Police investigation of the case is underway the mutilated body of the deceased has been recovered from near the Rengali canal in Mangalpur area under Sukinda Thana limits.

The dead body that had been thrown in the jungle near the canal had been first witnessed by the locals. They immediately informed about it to Police.

The family members of the deceased have lodged complaint claiming that his wife has killed Raju. Further investigation is underway while Police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprit.

You might also like
State

Four alumni of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences get success in OAS exam

State

Odisha UG first-year classes to begin from Oct 13, PG from Oct 17

State

Online Application for OTET to begin from October 10

State

Body of woman found inside house in Odisha’s Ganjam, murder suspected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.