Woman kills, buries her new-born baby in Odisha’s Malkangiri district!

By KalingaTV Bureau
Woman kills, buries her new-born baby in Odisha’s Malkangiri district!

Malkangiri: In a gruesome incident, a mother allegedly killed and buried her new born baby boy in the Mpv-83 village under Lugel Panchayat of Kalimela block in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as the wife of Binod Paika of MPV – 83 village.

According to reports, Binod’s wife allegedly killed and buried her own child, the villagers have complained.

The couple has 3 children including 2 sons and 1 daughter. Perhaps that was the reason the woman allegedly killed the new born baby, complained the villagers.

The matter will be probed and once the investigation will be over, the real fact behind the crime will come to the fore, said IIC of Motu Police Station.

Also read: Odisha: Herd of 23 Jharkhand elephants wreak havoc in Karanjia forest division

You might also like
State

COVID updates: Bhubaneswar reports 280 new cases while 73 more positive cases…

State

Odisha Govt asks collectors to intensify vaccine drive for 18-59 age group

State

479 more patients recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha

State

Couple dies of snakebite in Nuapada district of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.