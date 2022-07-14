Woman kills, buries her new-born baby in Odisha’s Malkangiri district!

Malkangiri: In a gruesome incident, a mother allegedly killed and buried her new born baby boy in the Mpv-83 village under Lugel Panchayat of Kalimela block in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as the wife of Binod Paika of MPV – 83 village.

According to reports, Binod’s wife allegedly killed and buried her own child, the villagers have complained.

The couple has 3 children including 2 sons and 1 daughter. Perhaps that was the reason the woman allegedly killed the new born baby, complained the villagers.

The matter will be probed and once the investigation will be over, the real fact behind the crime will come to the fore, said IIC of Motu Police Station.