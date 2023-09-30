Woman killed, son critical while boarding train in Odisha’s Puri dist

As per reports, the woman was trying to board the Puri-Ahmedabad Express train in the Sakhigopal station along with his son and daughter-in-law

By Himanshu 0
Woman killed while boarding train in Puri
Image Credit: IANS

Puri: In a tragic incident a woman was killed while her son sustained critical injury as they fell down while attempting to board a train in Puri district of Odisha. The incident took place at the Sakhigopal station in the district.

As per reports, the woman was trying to board the Puri-Ahmedabad Express train in the Sakhigopal station along with his son and daughter-in-law.

Reportedly, somehow the woman and her son failed to board the train and fell down on the platform and get dragged towards the track.

It is yet to be ascertained how the accident took place. Also, identity of the deceased and injured persons are yet to be ascertained. Security personnel of the Railway Police Force are at the spot.

You might also like

Commandant of 1st Battalion, OSAP Dhenkanal held by Odisha Vigilance team, cash…

First Lady of Kenya Rachel Ruto E.G.H Receives Prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award…

Youth jumps into Devi River in Jagatsinghpur dist of Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Cyber Surakshya Abhiyan

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans