Woman killed, son critical while boarding train in Odisha’s Puri dist

Puri: In a tragic incident a woman was killed while her son sustained critical injury as they fell down while attempting to board a train in Puri district of Odisha. The incident took place at the Sakhigopal station in the district.

As per reports, the woman was trying to board the Puri-Ahmedabad Express train in the Sakhigopal station along with his son and daughter-in-law.

Reportedly, somehow the woman and her son failed to board the train and fell down on the platform and get dragged towards the track.

It is yet to be ascertained how the accident took place. Also, identity of the deceased and injured persons are yet to be ascertained. Security personnel of the Railway Police Force are at the spot.