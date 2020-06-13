Berhampur: A woman died after she sustained bullet injury during an altercation between his husband and father-in-law in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Rasmita Mallick, wife of Mitu Mallick, of Barabharania village under Badagada police limits in the district.

As per reports, an argument ensued between Mitu Mallick and his father Prafulla Mallick over some financial matters.

The argument turned ugly when both of them threatened to kill each other showing country made pistol. At that moment, Rasmita intervened in the fight between father and son duo.

However, the pistol went off and Rasmita was hit on her head. She was reportedly died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, both the father and son fled from the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to hospital for autopsy test.

“We have sent the body to hospital for the autopsy test. A team has been constituted to nab the accused. Further investigation is on,” police said.