Woman killed in truck, tata ace collision in Mayurbhanj

Karanjia: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed and two others sustained critical injuries near electric office in Thakurmunda- Anandapur road of Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as Ranu Marandi, a resident of Chakulia village under Thakurmunda police limits.

Sources say, a sand laden hyva enroute Anadapur from Thakurmunda collided with a Tata Ace which was on its way to Patratola village from Chakulia village. Following which Ranu died on the spot and the driver of the vehicle was struck inside the Tata Ace.

On being informed, Thakurmunda fire personnal and 108 ambulance reached the spot and rescued the driver who was stuck inside the vehicle and also recovered a 2-year-old minor child from roadside with injuries. He is the driver’s son.

They were immediately admitted to Thakumunda Community health centre (CHC) for medical treatment. After his health condition deteriorated his was shifted to Ghasipura hospital. His minor son has also sustained injuries.

On being informed Thakurmunda police reached the spot and started a probe into the incident and also have seized both the vehicles. The Hyva truck driver have fled from the scene after the accident.