Rayagada: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed after being run over by a truck at a highway in Rayagada district today morning.

The deceased woman has been identified as Mami Kushika of Dumriguda village under Bissam Cuttack police limits.

Sources said, Mami was crossing the highway when a speeding truck ran over her killing her on the spot. The irate villagers immediately staged a road blockade demanding compensation to the deceased family.

Several vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road due to the protest and the vehicular movement got completely disrupted.

