Woman killed in truck accident in Odisha, Irate Villagers Block Road

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rayagada: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed  after being run over by a truck  at a highway in Rayagada district today morning.

The deceased woman has been identified as Mami Kushika of Dumriguda village under Bissam Cuttack police limits.

Sources said, Mami was crossing the highway when a speeding truck ran over her killing her on the spot. The irate villagers immediately staged a road blockade demanding compensation to the deceased family.

Several vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road due to the protest and the vehicular movement got completely disrupted.

Enraged villagers immediately staged a road blockade demanding compensation. Till the filling of the report, the blockade was not lifted while police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the peeved public.

Later, the Bissam Cuttack police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitated villagers.

