Woman killed in Ruchika market area in Bhubaneswar of Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident a woman was allegedly killed in the capital city of Odisha recently. Police recovered her body from a locked house in the Mahabir slum near Ruchika market here.

As per reports, miscreants killed the woman inside a room and fled from the scene. The room was found locked from outside.

A youth and the deceased woman were living in the house for the last 10 days introducing them as wife and husband.

After getting information, the scientific team has reached the spot and carrying on investigation. Bharatpur Police have taken up the case and investigation is underway.

More information awaited.