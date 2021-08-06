Woman killed in road accident in Bolangir of Odisha

Bolangir: In a tragic incident, a woman has been killed and another woman sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Bolangir district of Odisha this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Pramila Mohapatra of Brahmanapada in the city and the injured woman has been identified as Usha Singh.

Reportedly, both the woman were returning from a temple when a speedy pick up van ran over them due to which Pramila lost her life on the spot and Usha sustained critical injuries.

The locals immediately informed the local police station and rushed the injured woman to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMC) for medical treatment.

On getting the information, the Bolangir Town police arrived at the spot recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.

The cops have seized the vehicle, detained the driver and initiated a probe into the matter.

