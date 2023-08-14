Woman killed in Elephant attack in Khordha district of Odisha

Khordha: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman was attacked and killed by a wild elephant in the Khordha district of Odisha.

The victim was identified as Ranjana Pradhan (35), the wife of the village head, residing in the Pundav Gram Panchayat under the Banapur police station.

Today, during the early hours, a wild elephant had strayed into the Pundav village in search of crops, but it ended up causing a tragic incident.

During the same time, while Ranjana was attending to nature’s call, a wild elephant suddenly appeared and attacked her.

Consequently, she suffered injuries to her hand and leg. In a more critical state, she was rushed to the Banapur Medical, but the doctors declared her deceased upon arrival.