Woman Killed, Husband Critical As Truck Rams Into House In Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed while her husband sustained critical injuries after a truck rammed into their house and overturned on Saturday. The incident took place at Kantesir village under Kesinga police limits of the district.

One Madani Rana and her husband Mohan Rana were busy doing household things at their house this morning. In the meantime, a potato-laden truck lost its balance and rammed into the house killing Madani on the spot.

Driver of the truck fled from the spot soon after the road mishap.

Kesinga Police reached the spot after getting information about the accident and sent Madani’s body to the hospital for autopsy. They also registered an unnatural death case.