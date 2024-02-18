Woman killed, husband and daughter critical in road accident in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a woman was killed and husband as well as daughter sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Nuabazar area in Cuttack on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased and injured is yet to be ascertained.

Reports say, the trio were travelling in their scooty when a speeding truck came and hit their vehicle from behind. Following which the mother died on the spot and father and daughter sustained critical injuries. The truck driver fled from the scene.

Locals immediately rushed the injured to SCB Medical and College, Cuttack for medical treatment.

On being informed about the accident, the Chauliaganj police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.