Woman killed, her husband critical in road accident in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: In a tragic incident a woman was killed in a road mishap while her husband sustained critical injury that took place in Ganjam district of Odisha on Tuesday. The accident took place near Burudi Subalaya Chhaka under Rambha Police limits.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sashi Behera, and her husband is Artatrana Behera.

As per reports, they were returning home after attending a feast when an unknown vehicle hit their vehicle. Accordingly, the two were thrown out of their vehicle and fell on the road. Resultantly, the woman died. Soon the locals gathered at the spot and informed Police.

After getting information Police personnel from Rambha Police Station rushed to the spot and sent the injured person to Chhatrapur Medical. However, there the doctor declared the woman dead. Since Artatrana’s health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the MKCG hospital in Berhampur.