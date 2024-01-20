Woman killed, her father-in-law critical as 2 bikes collide in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident a woman was killed while her father-in-law sustained critical injury in an accident in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place at the Shalikotha chhaka Jaleswar-Paschimabad main road.

The deceased woman has been identified as Milirani Jena of Bartana village under Jaleswar Police limits.

As per reports, the woman was returning from Jaleswar Bazar along with her father-in-law after buying household items when a speeding bike which was coming from the opposite side, hit their bike.

Accordingly, the woman was killed in the accident while her father in law sustained critical injury. The two bikes collided head-on.

The locals rushed to the spot and sent the injured father in law of the woman to Balasore hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

It is to be noted that Milirani was married about two and half years ago.