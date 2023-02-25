Woman killed, daughter-in-law critical as Hyva truck hits scooty in Odisha’s Jajpur dist

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed while her daughter in law sustained critical injury after a Hyva truck hit the scooty in which they were coming in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place near Mainda Petro Pump under Binjharpur Police station limit in the dist.

The deceased woman has been identified as Swarnalata Rout of Banapur village under Chandramu panchayat.

As per reports, Swarnalata was coming in a Scooty along with her daughter-in-law (bahu) when a speeding Hyva truck hit them from the rear side near Mainda Petrol pump under Binjharpur Police limits. Accordingly, the woman was killed on the spot while her daughter in law sustained critical injury.

Soon, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued the daughter in law and sent her to the nearby hospital.

Following the accident the locals staged protest on the road and demanded compensation for the next of the kin of the deceased.

After getting information Binjharpur Police reached the spot and started investigation. Police have seized the Hyva truck and detained the dirver. Police are also trying to pacify the protesters.

Further investigation of the case is underway.