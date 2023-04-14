Woman killed by grandson in Odisha’s Nabarangpur: Watch

Nabarangopur: In a shocking incident a woman was allegedly killed by her grandson in the Nabarangpur district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Khandiaguda village under the Tentulikhunti Police Station limit in the district. The accused along with his mother have been arrested.

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the grandson allegedly killed his grandmother. And later in an attempt to hide the evidence, the accused and his mother allegedly buried the body of the deceased woman.

After four days, today the body was unearthed and recovered. Police seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

Further investigation of the case is underway.