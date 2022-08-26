Woman killed by drunken neighbour in Rourkela of Odisha

Woman killed by drunken neighbour in Rourkela of Odisha

By Himanshu 7 0

Rourkela: In a shocking incident, a barbarous murder was committed on Friday in the Budeijor village under Bisra Police limits in Rourkela of Sundergarh district in Odisha. A youth allegedly killed a woman while he was in an inebriated condition. The woman was his neighbour.

The deceased woman has been identified as Hauri Tiga and the accused man has been identified as Soma Oram.

As per reports, on Friday afternoon when the woman was going on the road in the village, a verbal spat arose between her and the man due to some unknown reason. Within no time Soma took out a sharp weapon and attacked the woman.

As a result the woman was killed on the spot.

After getting information the Inspector in Charge (IIC) of Bisra Police station along with the scientific team reached the spot and started investigation. The accused Soma Oram has been detained and his interrogation is going on.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Patient dies after being given wrong injections at Bhima Bhoi Hospital!

State

CM Naveen Patnaik launches Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0

State

Bhubaneswar registers 42 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

State

Covid 19 Odisha Update: 286 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.