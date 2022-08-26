Woman killed by drunken neighbour in Rourkela of Odisha

Rourkela: In a shocking incident, a barbarous murder was committed on Friday in the Budeijor village under Bisra Police limits in Rourkela of Sundergarh district in Odisha. A youth allegedly killed a woman while he was in an inebriated condition. The woman was his neighbour.

The deceased woman has been identified as Hauri Tiga and the accused man has been identified as Soma Oram.

As per reports, on Friday afternoon when the woman was going on the road in the village, a verbal spat arose between her and the man due to some unknown reason. Within no time Soma took out a sharp weapon and attacked the woman.

As a result the woman was killed on the spot.

After getting information the Inspector in Charge (IIC) of Bisra Police station along with the scientific team reached the spot and started investigation. The accused Soma Oram has been detained and his interrogation is going on.