Woman killed after being attacked by sharp weapon in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking incident a woman was killed after being attacked by a sharp weapon in Cuttack of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in the Nehru Palli area of Cuttack city.

The deceased woman has been identified as 50 year old Bharati Sahu.

As per reports, at about 8.30 pm today the accused, identified as Muna attacked the lady with the help of a sharp weapon called ‘bhujali’. Accordingly, she turned critical. She was then rushed to SCB College and Hospital in Cuttack where the doctors declared her dead.

It is to be noted that Muna reportedly is a habitual offender who has multiple numbers of criminal cases in his name in different police stations. Earlier, he had also been sent to jail for misbehaving with the elder daughter of Bharati, the deceased woman.

It has been suspected that the accused committed the crime to take revenge. The reason of the crime is said to be past enmity.

After getting information Police personnel from CRRI Police Station reached the spot and initiated investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.