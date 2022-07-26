Woman jumps into river in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Bhadrak: A young woman reportedly attempted suicide by jumping into a river in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the young woman from Gelatia area came to the bypass near Rajghat Bridge.

She lent phone from a roadside vendor and called her brother.

After sometime, she jumped into the river as per the onlookers.

After getting information, Bhadrak Town Police rushed to the spot and started to trace out the woman but in vain.

The fire brigade team was then called. By the time the report was written, the fire-fighters were carrying out the search operation to trace out the girl.

The reason behind the young woman’s suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained.

