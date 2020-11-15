Cuttack: Woman falls off a bridge on Mahanadi river in Cuttack, was rescued later on by the locals and the police working jointly.

According to sources, the woman allegedly slipped off the Madhusudan bridge near Nuapatna area in Cuttack district.

Locals have however said that she might have attempted to commit suicide and jumped off the bridge. As the locals spotted her they alerted the police.

Later, the locals and the police rescued her. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

Update:

As per the latest report, the woman who was rescued from the river has been identified as wife of Odia film actor Amlan Das and daughter in law of veteran actor Mihir Das.

However, it has not been confirm by now the reason as to how she fell into the river? Whether it was an attempt to suicide or she accidentally slipped into the water is yet to be confirmed. Reason of her falling into the water is yet to be ascertained.