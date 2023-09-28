Woman jumps into Mahanadi river from Jobra barrage in Cuttack, later rescued

Cuttack: A woman jumped into the Mahanadi river from Jobra barrage in Cuttack district on Thursday afternoon over family disputes, was later rescued by the fire services personnel.

According to reports, a woman suddenly jumped into the Mahandi river from Jobra barrage this afternoon. Seeing this, a local working in the park jumped into the river to save the woman.

On being informed, the Fire Services personnel arrived at the spot and launched a rescue operation. They got down into the river with the help of a rope ladder and pulled the woman up.

The woman reportedly sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack where her condition is said to be stable.

Though the exact reason for taking an extreme step is yet to ascertained and what circumstances led the woman to end her life by jumping into the river.

