Woman jumps into Mahanadi along with minor daughter in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a woman jumped into Mahanadi river along with her two and half-year-old daughter in Odisha’s Sambalpur on Monday.

The woman was identified as Puja Agarwal.

Agarwal had come to meet her parents in Dhama along with her daughter from her husband’s house in Kesinga of the same district.

The duo left home at around 12 pm for sight-seeing. When they did not return till late, the family members searched for them in the possible nearer areas. However, they informed the Town police about her missing after finding her belongings in the bridge.

A team of police personnel reached the spot and recovered a scooter, a mobile phone and a pair of slippers in the bridge.

Suspecting that it could be a case of suicide, the police with the help of firefighters carried out a search operation in the river till the evening to trace the woman and her daughter. However, neither of them could be traced.

As per sources, the search operation which had been stopped in the evening due to darkness was resumed this morning.